These US Cities Rank Best for Startups

Coworking Mag lists the best places for entrepreneurs to lay ground
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 18, 2024 9:00 AM CDT
These US Cities Rank Best for Startups
The San Francisco skyline on April 15, 2024.   (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Francisco tops Coworking Mag's ranking of best cities in the US for startups, and with its proximity to Silicon Valley, that's not really a head-scratcher. Propelled by ample angel investors and accelerators, 361 startups formed there in 2023—three measures that fall within the four metrics they applied to their analysis. To compile the list, they evaluated 108 cities by startup support systems (amount of startups, accelerators, and incubators), funding resources, operational setup cost (like office lease prices, median income, and utility costs), and availability of talent. See which other cities made the cut:

  1. San Francisco
  2. New York City
  3. Los Angeles
  4. Seattle
  5. Chicago
  6. Atlanta
  7. Austin
  8. Miami
  9. Denver
  10. Boston

(Here are the best US cities for working parents.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X