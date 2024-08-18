These US Cities Rank Best for Startups

San Francisco tops Coworking Mag's ranking of best cities in the US for startups, and with its proximity to Silicon Valley, that's not really a head-scratcher. Propelled by ample angel investors and accelerators, 361 startups formed there in 2023—three measures that fall within the four metrics they applied to their analysis. To compile the list, they evaluated 108 cities by startup support systems (amount of startups, accelerators, and incubators), funding resources, operational setup cost (like office lease prices, median income, and utility costs), and availability of talent. See which other cities made the cut: