Mahomes Completes a Behind-the-Back Pass

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes pulls one off in a preseason game
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 18, 2024 8:45 AM CDT
Mahomes Makes Behind-the-Back Pass
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes watches from the sidelines during the second half of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.   (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Patrick Mahomes now has some unusual bragging rights in addition to his three Super Bowl rings—the Kansas City quarterback managed to complete a behind-the-back pass in a preseason game on Saturday, reports ESPN. Watch a video clip here. The 8-yard pass to Travis Kelce gave the Chiefs a first down against Detroit in a game they would win 24-23. "It has to happen naturally,'' Mahomes said after the game. "I can't force it. ... It probably looked pretty cool, but I haven't actually got to see it yet.''

Mahomes says coach Andy Reid encouraged him to try one during a game after seeing it done in practice. "They do it in basketball every game, several times in every game," Reid told reporters. "So it's not that big of a deal [going] behind the back.'' For the record, Mahomes says he threw the pass behind his back only because Kelce's route got messed up, per the Athletic. A gimmick? Maybe, but "it also reiterated how Mahomes' creative imagination continues to animate his insatiable competitiveness," writes Vahe Gregorian at the Kansas City Star. (More Patrick Mahomes stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X