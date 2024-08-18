Mahomes Completes a Behind-the-Back Pass

Patrick Mahomes now has some unusual bragging rights in addition to his three Super Bowl rings—the Kansas City quarterback managed to complete a behind-the-back pass in a preseason game on Saturday, reports ESPN . Watch a video clip here . The 8-yard pass to Travis Kelce gave the Chiefs a first down against Detroit in a game they would win 24-23. "It has to happen naturally,'' Mahomes said after the game. "I can't force it. ... It probably looked pretty cool, but I haven't actually got to see it yet.''

Mahomes says coach Andy Reid encouraged him to try one during a game after seeing it done in practice. "They do it in basketball every game, several times in every game," Reid told reporters. "So it's not that big of a deal [going] behind the back.'' For the record, Mahomes says he threw the pass behind his back only because Kelce's route got messed up, per the Athletic. A gimmick? Maybe, but "it also reiterated how Mahomes' creative imagination continues to animate his insatiable competitiveness," writes Vahe Gregorian at the Kansas City Star.