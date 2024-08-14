Report: Germany Zeroes in on Diver in Nord Stream Probe

Russia and Western nations have been pointing the finger at each other since September 2022, when explosions hit the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, which carry gas from Russia to Germany. German prosecutors now reportedly have a suspect in their sights: A trio of German media outlets on Wednesday reported that federal prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant in June for a Ukrainian diving instructor named as Wolodymyr Z, reports the Guardian. The man was thought to have lived in Poland, but Polish prosecutors said he left the country for Ukraine in early July before he could be arrested. More to know: