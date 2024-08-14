Mars to Spend $36B to Get a Lot Saltier

Mars is about to become an even bigger food behemoth after announcing "one of the largest food deals in years" on Wednesday, reports the New York Times. The privately owned maker of M&M's and Snickers will acquire Kellanova in an all-cash deal that values the company at $35.9 billion. Kellanova holds brands including Cheez-It, Pringles, and Eggo and was spun off from Kellogg's in 2023. The deal is slated to close in the first half of 2025 barring regulatory issues, which Reuters reports are not expected due to the companies' "limited [product] overlap." More: