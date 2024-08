The Indian wrestler who was disqualified from the Olympics' 50-kilogram gold medal match because she missed her weight by a few ounces has finally shared her thoughts. Vinesh Phogat was eliminated Aug. 6 and announced her retirement in a two-sentence statement the following day. Her statement posted on X on Friday was far longer. Her 3-page letter included lengthy expressions of gratitude for members of her support team, but it begins by talking about her parents and their dreams for her, which were interrupted by her father's death and her mother's cancer diagnosis shortly thereafter. Phogat writes of how she and her siblings had to shift into survival mode, but she also writes of her mother's strength.