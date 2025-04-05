Hall of Fame Picks Bird, Howard, Anthony

Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are going into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year, not once but twice. LeBron James and Chris Paul are part of the group headed to the hall as well, even before their playing careers end. The Class of 2025 was announced Saturday, the AP reports. It includes the 2008 US Olympic men's team that Anthony and Howard played on—dubbed the "Redeem Team," which won gold at the Beijing Games and started a still-going run of five consecutive Olympic titles for USA Basketball's men's program. Also selected Saturday are WNBA greats Sue Bird, Maya Moore, and Sylvia Fowles; Chicago Bulls and Florida coach Billy Donovan; Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison, and longtime NBA referee Danny Crawford. "I made it to the real basketball heaven," Howard said. "It's crazy."