Hockey Is On the Brink of Historic Moment

Ovechkin 2 goals from tying Gretzky mark, and the latter will start attending games
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 4, 2025 12:30 PM CDT
New York Rangers' Wayne Gretzky celebrates scoring a goal in 1997.   (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

It was a record many thought would never fall. But Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is now just two goals shy of tying Wayne Gretzky's total of 894. And starting Friday night in Washington, Gretzky will be attendance at Ovechkin's games.

  • "It's great," Ovechkin said after his team's morning skate, per the AP. "He's been supportive all the time to me. It's a fun time right now. We'll see what's going to happen, but right now it's all attention to a hockey game. It's a pretty cool moment."

  • Gretzky passed "Mr. Hockey" Gordie Howe's all-time mark of 801 career goals in 1994. And now Gretzky is accompanying Ovechkin on the approach to 895 like Howe did for him on the way to 802.
  • The NHL has an online portal dedicated to the chase.
  • Ovechkin played his first game for Washington in 2005, per USA Today, and has been a remarkably consistent goal scorer every year since. He's also largely avoided major injuries.
