Hockey Is On the Brink of Historic Moment

It was a record many thought would never fall. But Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is now just two goals shy of tying Wayne Gretzky's total of 894. And starting Friday night in Washington, Gretzky will be attendance at Ovechkin's games.

"It's great," Ovechkin said after his team's morning skate, per the AP. "He's been supportive all the time to me. It's a fun time right now. We'll see what's going to happen, but right now it's all attention to a hockey game. It's a pretty cool moment."