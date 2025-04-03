Student Fatally Stabbed at Texas Track Meet

A 17-year-old student was fatally stabbed by another student during an altercation at a high school track meet in suburban Dallas on Wednesday, police said. The suspect, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, was taken into custody and charged with murder, according to police in Frisco, about 30 miles north of Dallas. The AP reports that the student who was killed was Austin Metcalf, an 11th grader at Memorial High School, according to an email the principal sent to parents Wednesday. Police said they were called to Kuykendall Stadium around 10am because of an altercation between two students.

The stabbing happened at the University Interscholastic League's District 11-5A championship track meet, WFAA. The Frisco Independent School District said student athletes from eight of the district's 12 schools were competing. Jeff Metcalf told NBC5 that his son was stabbed by a student angry about being told he was in the wrong spot. He said Austin's twin brother Hunter saw the stabbing and tried to stop the bleeding. "They were twins, identical twins, and his brother was holding on to him, trying to make it stop bleeding, and he died in his brother's arms."

"I'm not trying to judge, but what kind of parents did this child have? What was he taught? He brought a knife to a track meet and he murdered my son by stabbing him in the heart. The guy was in the wrong place and they asked him to move and he bowed up. This is murder," Jeff Metcalf said. He added: "You know what, I already forgive this person. Already. God takes care of things. God is going to take care of me. God is going to take care of my family." (More Texas stories.)