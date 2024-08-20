Harris Makes Surprise Appearance at DNC

Vice President Kamala Harris made an unscheduled appearance onstage to pay tribute to President Biden ahead of his own address to the Democratic National Convention on its opening night Monday in Chicago, the AP reports. She told the president, "Thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all you'll continue to do."

On a night meant to honor the president who stepped aside to make way for Harris—who will formally accept the Democratic nomination for president at the convention later this week—the vice president added: "We are forever grateful to you." Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were in the stands to cheer her message. Harris, in her brief remarks, said that looking out on the crowd, "I see the beauty of our great nation," stressing the importance of promoting diversity and embracing optimism.