Hillary Clinton: 'We Have Him on the Run Now'

Former nominee gives her blessing to new nominee Kamala Harris in convention speech
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 19, 2024 9:10 PM CDT
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton prepares to speak at the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Hillary Clinton nearly became the first female US president. On Monday night, she used her speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to try to ensure that Kamala Harris doesn't miss her own chance. "My friends, the future is here," she told the crowd.

  • "The story of my life and the history of our country is that progress is possible but not guaranteed," the former senator, secretary of state, and first lady told the crowd, reports the Guardian. "We have to fight for it. And never, ever give up."
  • "Kamala has the character, experience, and vision to lead us forward," said Clinton, who received a sustained ovation before being able to speak, per NBC News.
  • "Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial," Clinton said, and when he woke up he made history as the first former president who is a convicted felon. At that, the crowd broke into a chant of "Lock him up," and Clinton smiled as it went on.
  • "We have him on the run now," she said later of Trump.

  • Clinton said she and Harris share a background as "young lawyers helping children who were abused and neglected. That kind of work changes a person. Those kids stay with you. Kamala carries with her the hopes of every child she protected, every family she helped, every community she served."
  • "So as president, she will always have our backs," Clinton said. "She will fight to lower costs for hard-working families. Open the doors wide for good paying jobs. And, yes, she will restore abortion rights nationwide."
  • Clinton also paid homage to President Biden early in her speech, calling him "democracy's champion at home and abroad."
