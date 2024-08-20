Hillary Clinton: 'We Have Him on the Run Now'

Hillary Clinton nearly became the first female US president. On Monday night, she used her speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to try to ensure that Kamala Harris doesn't miss her own chance. "My friends, the future is here," she told the crowd.
- "The story of my life and the history of our country is that progress is possible but not guaranteed," the former senator, secretary of state, and first lady told the crowd, reports the Guardian. "We have to fight for it. And never, ever give up."
- "Kamala has the character, experience, and vision to lead us forward," said Clinton, who received a sustained ovation before being able to speak, per NBC News.
- "Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial," Clinton said, and when he woke up he made history as the first former president who is a convicted felon. At that, the crowd broke into a chant of "Lock him up," and Clinton smiled as it went on.
- "We have him on the run now," she said later of Trump.