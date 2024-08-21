Russia Bans Clooney Foundation

George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, could face arrest if they set foot in Russia under the current regime. The Clooney Foundation for Justice, founded by the couple in 2016, has been declared "undesirable" and banned from operating in Russia, Politico reports. The foundation investigates human rights abuses in countries including Ukraine. "We have documented indiscriminate attacks that killed civilians, destroyed civilian objects, as well as executions, enforced disappearances, torture, sexual violence, looting, and other crimes committed by Russian forces," it says on its website.