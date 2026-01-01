Police: Around 40 Dead, 115 Injured in Swiss Bar Fire

About 40 people were killed and another 115 injured, most of them seriously, after a fire ripped through a bar's New Year celebration in a Swiss Alpine resort less than two hours after midnight Thursday, police said. Authorities did not immediately have an exact count of the deceased. The Crans-Montana resort is best known as an international ski and golf venue, and overnight, its crowded Le Constellation bar morphed from a scene of revelry into the site of one of the worst tragedies in Swiss history, the AP reports.

Valais Canton police commander Frédéric Gisler said during a news conference that work is underway to identify the victims and inform their families, adding that the community is "devastated." Mathias Reynard, the president of the State Council of Valais Canton, said injured people were being treated in hospitals across Switzerland, reports CNN. He said a "significant number" of the 115 injured are in critical condition.