Gallery Donor Gets Last Word, Two Years After Death

A strange story has emerged out of London's National Gallery involving a billionaire donor and his posthumous objections to the design of a wing he funded. The billionaire is Lord John Sainsbury, a grocery store magnate who gave tens of millions of dollars to the museum to build what is now known as the Sainsbury Wing, reports NBC News. Sainsbury liked the design by architect Robert Venturi and his wife, Denise Scott Brown, except for the placement of two false columns in the foyer that served no structural purpose, per the Art Newspaper.