Cheers Welcome Pope in Surprise Reappearance

There was no announcement of Pope Francis' arrival in St. Peter's Square in Rome on Sunday near the end of a Mass for health care workers and their patients. But the roar of applause and cheers from the crowd made what was happening clear, the New York Times reports: the pope's first public appearance since he checked out of a hospital two weeks ago. "I see the pope!'' some of the pilgrims said as a large video screen showed him being taken to the altar, per the AP . Cardinal Rino Fisichella had told the crowd, before he began reading the homily written by Francis, that the pope was watching the Mass on television.

Instead, his nurse pushed the pope, 88, in his wheelchair through the gathering, which included doctors and nurses from around the world attending the weekend's Jubilee of the Sick and Health Care Workers. When they reached a microphone at the altar, the pope said: "Happy Sunday to everyone. Thank you very much," per ABC News. "What a wonderful surprise—the pope still has health problems but he wanted to give a gift to the faithful," said Lamberto Rosa, who volunteers at Vatican events. "He has a fighting spirit and wants to be present."

Francis' voice sounded stronger than it did on March 23, when he left the hospital, per the AP. He wore nasal tubes that deliver supplemental oxygen, which the Vatican says is being gradually reduced. His homily said he has "much in common with you at this time of my life, dear brothers and sisters who are sick: the experience of illness, of weakness, of having to depend on others in so many things, and of needing their support." Francis said it's "not easy" for him or other patients. That's also true for health care workers, he said, adding that they "must be supported and respected." One nurse, per the Times, said the pope's appearance "was a grand gesture—he showed his suffering."