Identical Dinosaur Tracks Found a World Apart

Researchers studying hundreds of dinosaur tracks in Africa and South America noticed an odd thing—the tracks are virtually identical despite being roughly 3,700 miles apart and separated by an ocean, reports NPR . But this isn't a case of cousin dinosaurs roaming different parts of the world 120 million years ago, the researchers say. Instead, they say in a study by the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science that the dinosaurs lived on the ancient supercontinent of Gondwana before it split apart, per the New York Times .

"We determined that in terms of age, these footprints were similar," says paleontologist Louis L. Jacobs of Southern Methodist University in a release. "In their geological and plate tectonic contexts, they were also similar. In terms of their shapes, they are almost identical." Before the continental breakup, Africa and South America were joined together by a narrow strip. "There was just a neck of land connecting the two, and that neck of land is the corridor that we're talking about," Jacobs tells NPR.

The 260 footprints studied, made mostly by three-toed theropods, were found in the mud of ancient rivers and lakes in what is now Brazil and Cameroon. The findings show a "specific place at a specific time with specific climatic conditions and environmental conditions," Jacobs tells the Times, and they should give scientists a better understanding of how dinosaurs moved about on Gondwana before it broke apart. (More dinosaurs stories.)