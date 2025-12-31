Scientists Create First 3D Image of Popocatepetl Interior

In the predawn darkness, a team of scientists climbs the slope of Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano, one of the world's most active and whose eruption could affect millions of people. Its mission: figure out what is happening under the crater.

For five years, the group from Mexico's National Autonomous University has climbed the volcano with kilos of equipment, risked data loss due to bad weather or a volcanic explosion, and used artificial intelligence to analyze the seismic data. Now, the team has created the first three-dimensional image of the whole 17,883-foot volcano's interior, which tells them where the magma accumulates and will help them better understand its activity, and, eventually, help authorities better react to eruptions, the AP reports.