The Last Remaining Shakers Are Ages 67 and 86

"The youngest Shaker in the world is 67 years old, and his name is Arnold," writes Jordan Kisner in the New York Times Magazine. That would be Brother Arnold Hadd, to be precise, who joined the Shaker community at their Sabbathday Lake village in Maine at the age of 21 and hasn't left. The community was thriving at the time, relatively speaking, but today only two members are left: Hadd and Sister June Carpenter, who's 86. Kisner spent nearly two years visiting the community and documenting "one of the longest-running utopian experiments in America." The story explores the roots of the movement in the 18th century, with its tenets of faith, gender and race equality, pacifism, hard work (most people might be more familiar with Shaker furniture than the religion itself), and self-abnegation (members are celibate).