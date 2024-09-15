Infamous Survivor Winner Changed Our World

The name Richard Hatch is surely familiar to anyone who watched TV 24 years ago, or at least reality TV. Hatch won the first season of Survivor in a way that "seemed shocking" at the time, writes TV exec Michael Hirschorn in a New York Times essay. First, "the often rude, sometimes randomly naked Mr. Hatch struck a strategic alliance to force out his strongest adversaries," writes Hirschorn, who is chief executive of the TV production company Ish Entertainment and former head of programming at VH1. He then "outsmarted producers" by skipping a challenge and manipulating his way to victory. "But most shocking of all, he broke the golden rule of network television: You have to be likable." More than that, writes Hirschorn: "He was the most hated man in America."