That Dog Walk Could Send You to the ER

Injuries on such strolls have been on the rise over the past 2 decades, for kids and adults
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 21, 2024 4:40 PM CDT
A dog walker walks with her dogs near Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis on Dec. 22, 2022.   (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

The cuddles. The loyalty. The worshipful eyes. There's a lot of joy in having a dog, not the least of which is heading out for a brisk walk—and therein lies a peril some dog people should pay more attention to. Over the past 20 years, injuries related to dog walking have been on the rise among adults and children in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. Running with a leashed dog is particularly hazardous, no matter how well trained you think a dog is. It's especially dangerous with a dog that's easily spooked, very young, or prone to the "zoomies."

  • The stats: Fractures, sprains, and head trauma are among the most common injuries, per the AP. From 2001 to 2020, the estimated number of adults seen at emergency departments for dog-walking injuries increased significantly, from 7,300 to 32,300 a year, says lead researcher Ridge Maxson. Most patients were women (75%). Adults overall between ages 40 and 64 amounted to 47%. And that's just emergency room visits. "We know that a significant number of people might seek treatment at primary care, specialty, or urgent care clinics for their injuries," Maxson says.

  • One dog owner's story: Susannah Johnston, 64, is a yoga instructor who has been injured three times while dog walking over the years. About five years ago, her 50-pound Lab mix went after a squirrel while Johnston was kneeling to tuck a sweatshirt into her backpack, the leash wrapped around one hand. She fractured a finger. "That was the worst because it was twisted and pulled and I had to have surgery and rehab and everything else," said Johnston, who lives in New York's Croton-on-Hudson.
  • Protect yourself: Staying safe when walking a leashed dog takes diligence, focus, and, in inclement weather, extra precautions. Multitasking, for instance, can be hazardous (hint—put your phone away). "You can't really afford to relax when you walk a powerfully built dog with the torque of a small tractor," said Noel Holston, a dog owner in Athens, Georgia. "You have to pay attention."
  • Other tips: Getting hit by vehicles is another risk while walking your dog, so don't go for a stroll in the dark without wearing light-colored clothes, reflectors, and/or lights on your clothing. Also, wear appropriate footwear with decent treads in snow and ice, including shoes with spikes or studs.
  • The restraints: Maxson also suggests using a nonretractable leash of 6 to 8 feet. "Longer leashes are more likely to get tangled around your legs and cause falls," he says. "Retractable leashes can sometimes make your dog more difficult to control." San Francisco dog trainer Shoshi Parks recommends a no-pull harness with a leash clipped to a dog's chest, rather than their back. She said it gives the walker more control and puts less strain on the dog.
