That Dog Walk Could Send You to the ER

The cuddles. The loyalty. The worshipful eyes. There's a lot of joy in having a dog, not the least of which is heading out for a brisk walk—and therein lies a peril some dog people should pay more attention to. Over the past 20 years, injuries related to dog walking have been on the rise among adults and children in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. Running with a leashed dog is particularly hazardous, no matter how well trained you think a dog is. It's especially dangerous with a dog that's easily spooked, very young, or prone to the "zoomies."

The stats: Fractures, sprains, and head trauma are among the most common injuries, per the AP. From 2001 to 2020, the estimated number of adults seen at emergency departments for dog-walking injuries increased significantly, from 7,300 to 32,300 a year, says lead researcher Ridge Maxson. Most patients were women (75%). Adults overall between ages 40 and 64 amounted to 47%. And that's just emergency room visits. "We know that a significant number of people might seek treatment at primary care, specialty, or urgent care clinics for their injuries," Maxson says.