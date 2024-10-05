In Butler, Trump Picks Up Where He Left Off

Donald Trump returned Saturday to the campaign stage in Pennsylvania where he survived an assassination attempt in July, opening his speech with—as promised—"As I was saying." He next looked over at a chart on immigration, the same one that he turned to when a shot was fired at him at the earlier rally, the Hill reports. "I love that chart. I love that graph," he said. "Isn't it a beautiful thing?" A few minutes in, the Republican presidential nominee asked his supporters to observe a moment of silence, saying it was 12 weeks to the minute since the bullet was fired. A performance of "Ava Maria" followed.

Trump honored Corey Comperatore, who was killed in the shooting, as video screens showed the victim's old firefighter jacket and helmet, which were placed in the stands, per the New York Times. He also recognized the people who were injured and law enforcement, including the Secret Service, before turning to his stump speech. Earlier in the program, Sen. JD Vance, his running mate, cast the assassination attempt as the result of Democrats' criticism of Trump. And Republican co-chair Lara Trump told the crowd the election choice is "good versus evil." Elon Musk also addressed the rally. Supporters lined up hours ahead of time, per the AP. Trump's plane did flybys over the venue before landing, drawing cheers. Security was noticeably heavy, with officers in camouflage positioned on roofs. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)