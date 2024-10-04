Trump's Return to Fateful Rally Site Will Include Special Guest

Elon Musk will be in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday to watch Donald Trump's return to the place he was shot. "I will be there to support!" the world's richest person, and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, wrote Thursday on X, where he's lately been complaining about too much red tape, per Newsweek. Also Thursday, Musk wrote, "Trump must win, as the alternative is continued expansion of oppressive big government, making progress impossible." He claimed the upcoming election "is existential for life as we know it" because "unless something is done about the bureaucratic smothering of America, humanity will never reach the stars" and "it is simply a matter of time before a natural or manmade calamity destroys life on Earth."