Trump's Return to Fateful Rally Site Will Include Special Guest

Elon Musk will be in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday to watch Donald Trump's return to the place he was shot. "I will be there to support!" the world's richest person, and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, wrote Thursday on X, where he's lately been complaining about too much red tape, per Newsweek. Also Thursday, Musk wrote, "Trump must win, as the alternative is continued expansion of oppressive big government, making progress impossible." He claimed the upcoming election "is existential for life as we know it" because "unless something is done about the bureaucratic smothering of America, humanity will never reach the stars" and "it is simply a matter of time before a natural or manmade calamity destroys life on Earth."
Musk also claimed Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, "wants to legalize all illegals, which would turn all swing states blue immediately and ensure permanent one-party rule in America," while staying mum on Special Counsel Jack Smith's claims that Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, took criminal steps to stay in office despite losing the 2020 presidential election. This is the first Republican rally Musk will attend, per Newsweek. Security has been raised for the event, coming exactly one month before Election Day. And this time, law enforcement will be stationed on top of the building from which Trump's would-be assassin shot, per CBS News. The Secret Service expects between 15,000 and 60,000 attendees.