In North Carolina, Harris Praises Neighborly Response

Vice President Kamala Harris went to North Carolina on Saturday, promising federal aid would continue to flow for recovery from Hurricane Helene while being briefed on the situation. The meeting in Charlotte included Gov. Roy Cooper and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, the Washington Post reports. "I've talked with many of you within actually hours and certainly days of Helene hitting this beautiful state," Harris told the group. "And, I thank you all for the work you've been doing around the clock."

The Democratic presidential nominee also praised "strangers who are helping each other out, giving people shelter and food and friendship and fellowship," per the AP. It was Harris' second visit in four days to the disaster zone inflicted by Helene. Cooper, a Democrat, answered Donald Trump's claims that the federal response has been inadequate. "FEMA has been on the ground with us since the very beginning," he said. Harris was scheduled to also meet with residents affected by the storm, per USA Today. (White House officials have responded to rumors about the response spread by opponents.)