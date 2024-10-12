Scientists: Brain Has Built-In Waste Removal System

A unique peek inside the human brain may help explain how it clears away waste like the kind that can build up and lead to Alzheimer's disease. Brain cells use a lot of nutrients, which means they make a lot of waste. Scientists have long thought the brain has special plumbing to flush out cellular trash, especially during sleep—they could see it happening in mice. But there was only circumstantial evidence of a similar system in people. Now, researchers have finally spotted that network of tiny waste-clearing channels in the brains of living people, thanks to a special kind of imaging, per the AP. "I was skeptical," said Dr. Juan Piantino of Oregon Health & Science University, whose team reported the findings on Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. "We needed this piece to say this happens in humans, too."

Snooze factor: The brain is remarkably active during sleep. One reason seems to be that's the time it does a deep clean—and that's gotten attention because chronic sleep deprivation is considered a risk factor for dementia.