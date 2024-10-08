More Bad News for NYC Mayor Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is having another bad day: As the New York Times reports, Adams' first deputy mayor, Sheena Wright, resigned on Tuesday amid his ongoing scandal, which makes her the seventh high-level official to step down. The Times says Wright will be replaced by Maria Torres-Springer, the deputy mayor for housing, economic development, and workforce. In a statement, Adams said he was "grateful" for Wright's "years of service to the city," in which she "constantly demonstrated a bold vision." But the bad news Tuesday for Adams' corruption case doesn't stop there, reports the AP . Mohamed Bahi, who resigned Monday as a community affairs liaison in Adams' administration, was charged Tuesday with witness tampering and destroying evidence in connection with the federal probe that led to Adams' bribery indictment.

Federal prosecutors say Bahi told a businessman and campaign donors to lie to the FBI in June and deleted an encrypted messaging app from his cellphone in July as FBI agents were executing a search warrant at his home. Bahi had used the Signal app to communicate with Adams, prosecutors said. Bahi, 40, of Staten Island, was arrested Tuesday and is expected to appear in federal court in Manhattan. He's the first person other than Adams to be charged in the investigation. In a statement, US Attorney Damian Williams said: "The charges unsealed today should leave no doubt about the seriousness of any effort to interfere with a federal investigation, particularly when undertaken by a government employee."