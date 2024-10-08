Jets Fire Coach, and Fans Point to Aaron Rodgers

The Aaron Rodgers era with the New York Jets was supposed to be going a lot better by now. Last year, the 40-year-old Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury just a few plays into the first game. Now, in season two, the team's head coach just got fired after a 2-3 start, reports ESPN . The firing of Robert Saleh (20-36 overall with the team) is a stunner, per the New York Post . The move comes after a 23-17 loss to Minnesota in which Rodgers threw three interceptions and the offense looked inept for much of the game.

It also comes after reports of friction between Saleh and Rodgers, and Bleacher Report notes that fans have been quick to blame Rodgers for the firing. The two had denied a rift, but their interactions on the sidelines—like this one—have been much scrutinized. "There is an issue there," former star quarterback Boomer Esiason said on WFAN late last month. "It's because you have this 40-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback to-be, dealing with a coach that I think he doesn't respect." Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be the interim head coach, reports the Athletic. (More New York Jets stories.)