Trump, Kremlin Dispute Woodward's Reporting

The campaign of Donald Trump wasted little time disputing allegations made in Bob Woodward's new book about his relationship with Vladimir Putin. The book, War, asserts that Trump and Putin have spoken by phone as many as seven times since Trump left office. It also alleges that Trump secretly shipped Putin COVID tests in 2020 for his personal use. In a statement, Trump's campaign declared that "none of these made up stories by Bob Woodward are true and are the work of a truly demented and deranged man who suffers from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome."