Woodward: Trump Secretly Sent Putin COVID Tests

Bob Woodward has a new book coming out, one that covers national and international affairs, and outlets have begun offering highlights. The Washington Post, for example, zeroes in on Woodward's assertion in War that then-President Trump secretly sent COVID tests to Vladimir Putin in 2020 for his personal use. Putin allegedly told Trump, "I don't want you to tell anybody because people will get mad at you, not me."

The book further asserts that the two men have remained in touch since Trump left office, alleging that they've spoken up to seven times since. In one instance, Trump reportedly shooed away an aide from his Mar-a-Lago office in early 2024 to have a call to Putin. The book doesn't reveal the nature of the call, and Trump aide Jason Miller responded, "Um, ah, not that, ah, not that I'm aware of," when asked by Woodward if the two had spoken, per CNN.