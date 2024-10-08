Woodward: Trump Secretly Sent Putin COVID Tests

'I don't want you to tell anybody,' the Russian leader reportedly told him
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 8, 2024 11:54 AM CDT
Then-President Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Bob Woodward has a new book coming out, one that covers national and international affairs, and outlets have begun offering highlights. The Washington Post, for example, zeroes in on Woodward's assertion in War that then-President Trump secretly sent COVID tests to Vladimir Putin in 2020 for his personal use. Putin allegedly told Trump, "I don't want you to tell anybody because people will get mad at you, not me."

  • The book further asserts that the two men have remained in touch since Trump left office, alleging that they've spoken up to seven times since. In one instance, Trump reportedly shooed away an aide from his Mar-a-Lago office in early 2024 to have a call to Putin. The book doesn't reveal the nature of the call, and Trump aide Jason Miller responded, "Um, ah, not that, ah, not that I'm aware of," when asked by Woodward if the two had spoken, per CNN.

  • The book also reports on President Biden's earthy assessment of fellow world leaders. "That son of a bitch, Bibi Netanyahu, he's a bad guy," Biden is quoted as saying privately this spring. "He's a bad f---ing guy!" And in regard to "that f---ing Putin," Biden reportedly declared: "Putin is evil. We are dealing with the epitome of evil."
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Biden on July 4 to discuss Biden's possible exit from the 2024 race, according to the book. Blinken reportedly laid out the pros and cons, per Axios. "Can you see yourself doing it for another four years?" Woodward quotes him as asking, per CNN. "You've got to answer that question." Biden bowed out less than three weeks later.
  • Biden also privately criticized former President Obama for the handling of Russia's invasion of Crimea in 2014, according to the book. "Barack never took Putin seriously," he said.
