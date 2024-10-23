Feds Say Border Arrests Have Hit a 4-Year Low

Critics accuse administration of 'outsourcing border security to Mexico'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 22, 2024 7:05 PM CDT
A surveillance helicopter traces a line in the sky above the the border with Mexico at Sunland Park, New Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.   (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

Arrests for illegally crossing the border from Mexico fell 7% in September to a more than four-year low, authorities said Tuesday. It was likely the last monthly gauge during a presidential campaign in which Donald Trump has made immigration a signature issue, the AP reports. The Border Patrol made 53,858 arrests, down from 58,009 in August and the lowest tally since August 2020, when arrests totaled 47,283, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

  • Mexicans accounted for nearly half of arrests, becoming a greater part of the mix. In December, when arrests reached an all-time high of 250,000, Mexicans made up fewer than 1 in 4. Arrests for other major nationalities seen at the border, including Guatemalans, Hondurans, Colombians, and Ecuadoreans, have plunged this year.

  • San Diego was again the busiest corridor for illegal crossings in September, followed by El Paso, Texas, and Tucson, Arizona.
  • For the government's fiscal year ended Sept. 30, the Border Patrol made 1.53 million arrests after topping 2 million in each of the previous two years for the first time.
  • The White House touted the numbers as proof that severe asylum restrictions introduced in June were having the intended effect, and blamed congressional Republicans for opposing a border security bill that failed in February. Vice President Kamala Harris has used that line of attack against Trump to try to blunt criticism that the Biden administration has been weak on immigration enforcement.
  • The Federation for American Immigration Reform, a frequent administration critic and advocate for immigration restrictions, attributed recent declines to more enforcement by Mexican officials within their own borders, saying the White House "essentially outsourced US border security to Mexico in advance of the 2024 election—policies that can be reversed at any time that the government of Mexico chooses."

  • Arrests fell sharply after Mexico increased enforcement in December, and took a steeper dive after the US asylum restrictions took effect in June. US officials haven't been shy about highlighting Mexico's role. Troy Miller, acting CBP commissioner, said last week that the administration is working with Mexico and other countries to jointly address migration.
  • Mexican authorities are encountering more migrants this year while deportations remain relatively low, creating a bottleneck. Panamanian authorities reported an increase in migrants walking through the notorious Darien Gap during September, though numbers are still well below last year.
