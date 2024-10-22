1 Dead, Dozens Sick in Outbreak Linked to McDonald's Burgers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is carrying out a "fast-moving outbreak investigation" linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers. In a news release Tuesday, the agency said at least 49 people have become ill in the outbreak and one person has died. "Investigators are working quickly to confirm which food ingredient is contaminated," the agency said. "McDonald's has pulled ingredients for these burgers, and they won't be available for sale in some states."

The CDC said the strain of bacteria has sickened people in ten states but most cases were in Colorado, where one person died, and Nebraska, the New York Times reports. In a statement, McDonald's said the burger will be temporarily unavailable in states "including Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, as well as portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma." The company said the investigation's initial findings from "indicate that a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers."

McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger said other burgers, including the Big Mac, use a different kind of onion product and have not been affected. The CDC said that since many people recover from E. Coli without seeking medical attention, the number of people affected by the outbreak is "likely much higher" than its figures suggest. The CDC said people should contact health care providers if they have eaten a Quarter Pounder and are showing severe E. Coli symptoms including persistent or bloody diarrhea, so much vomiting that they can't keep liquids down, or signs of dehydration. The agency said symptoms usually start three or four days after swallowing the bacteria. (More McDonald's stories.)