Cops: Man in Clown Mask Tried to Kidnap Girl From Bedroom

Earlier this month, Thomas Gallegos helped a family in Sterling, Colorado install a washer and dryer, authorities say. Days later, he returned in the middle of the night wearing a clown mask and tried to kidnap an 8-year-old girl from her bedroom, according to court documents. Authorities say the 56-year-old blindfolded the girl after he broke in around 1:30am on Oct. 15, but she woke up and fought back, NBC News reports. Police say the suspect knocked the girl unconscious and fled, leaving the mask and a pair of gloves behind. Doctors treated the girl for cuts and bruises.