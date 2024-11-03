At Detroit Church, Harris Says Faith Alone Isn't Enough

Vice President Kamala Harris told a Detroit congregation on Sunday that her supporters "will be tested" between now and Election Day on Tuesday. "These days will demand everything we've got," she said, per the New York Times, "but when I think about the days ahead and the God we serve, we were born for such a time as this." The Democratic presidential nominee projected confidence at Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ, the Washington Post reports. God is offering the nation a "divine plan strong enough to heal division," she said, cautioning: "It is not enough to just believe in those plans. We must act." Other topics Harris addressed Sunday include: