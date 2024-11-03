At Detroit Church, Harris Says Faith Alone Isn't Enough

Vice President Kamala Harris told a Detroit congregation on Sunday that her supporters "will be tested" between now and Election Day on Tuesday. "These days will demand everything we've got," she said, per the New York Times, "but when I think about the days ahead and the God we serve, we were born for such a time as this." The Democratic presidential nominee projected confidence at Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ, the Washington Post reports. God is offering the nation a "divine plan strong enough to heal division," she said, cautioning: "It is not enough to just believe in those plans. We must act." Other topics Harris addressed Sunday include:
- Israel-Hamas war: In the Detroit area, where a large Arab American population has been skeptical of supporting her because of the Biden's administration's handling of the attacks on Gaza, a reporter asked what what she'd tell those voters about the issue. The number of "innocent Palestinians" killed is "unconscionable," she said, per USA Today. "We need to end the war, and we need to get the hostages out, and as president of the United States, I will do everything in my power to achieve that end."
- The count: Harris disputed Donald Trump's criticism of the election system, saying his comments are "meant to distract from the fact that we have and support free and fair elections in our country." She said she trusts the system to count votes accurately, per the AP. The candidate told reporters she's filled out her vote-by-mail ballot and sent it to California.
- California issue: Harris would not say which way she voted on California's Proposition 36, per the Post. The measure roll back parts of an initiative that passed a decade ago, when Harris was the state's attorney general, and permit felony charges and longer prison sentences in some drug and retail-theft cases. "I don't intend to create an endorsement one way or another around it," she told reporters.
- Positive change: For the second time in the campaign's homestretch, Harris visited a Black-owned barbershop. As she left the Pontiac business, per NBC News, she said, "This is a fight that is not against something as it is for something."
The vice president had more stops in Michigan scheduled for Sunday, per the Wall Street Journal
, including an evening one at Michigan State University in East Lansing. Sunday was the 16th day that included a Harris visit to Michigan this year, per the Detroit Free Press
; Trump has been there the same number of times. (More Kamala Harris 2024
stories.)