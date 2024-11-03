Trump Tells Rally He Shouldn't Have Left Office

Donald Trump amped up his rhetoric two days before the presidential election, saying he wouldn't mind if someone shot at the journalists covering his Pennsylvania rally and expressing regret for leaving the presidency in 2021 after losing to Joe Biden. A campaign spokesman later issued a statement saying Trump, who days before had suggested guns be pointed at former Rep. Liz Cheney's face, wasn't trying to put members of the media at risk, the Washington Post reports. Profanity and conspiracy theories filled his remarks Sunday in Lititz, per the AP. "It's a crooked country," Trump said at one point. Topics he addressed included: