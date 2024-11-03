Trump Tells Rally He Shouldn't Have Left Office

Donald Trump amped up his rhetoric two days before the presidential election, saying he wouldn't mind if someone shot at the journalists covering his Pennsylvania rally and expressing regret for leaving the presidency in 2021 after losing to Joe Biden. A campaign spokesman later issued a statement saying Trump, who days before had suggested guns be pointed at former Rep. Liz Cheney's face, wasn't trying to put members of the media at risk, the Washington Post reports. Profanity and conspiracy theories filled his remarks Sunday in Lititz, per the AP. "It's a crooked country," Trump said at one point. Topics he addressed included:
- His term: Expressing anger about polls showing Vice President Kamala Harris gaining ground against him, Trump veered from his prepared remarks, saying the truth could now come out. The chart of immigration data he was pointing to when he was shot at this summer, Trump said, showed "we had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left." He continued: "I shouldn't have left, I mean, honestly. We did so well, we had such a great—" before trailing off. Days after the 2020 election, he told aides he planned to remain in office, the New York Times points out.
- Journalists: Complaining about the bulletproof glass that has guarded him onstage since the shooting in Butler, Trump said, "I have this piece of glass here." He added: "But we have really over here is the fake news, right?" Trump then pointed to the glass between him and the head-on riser where reporters were, per CBS News. "And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news," he said. "And I don't mind that so much." The remarks drew laughter. Spokesperson Steven Cheung later said the comments were misunderstood. "President Trump was brilliantly talking about the two assassination attempts on his own life, including one that came within 1/4 of an inch from killing him, something that the Media constantly talks and jokes about," Cheung said in a statement. "The President's statement about protective glass placement has nothing to do with the Media being harmed, or anything else."
- The count: The Republican nominee talked at greater length than usual about the counting of ballots, saying unnamed "crooked people" are trying to steal the election, without saying what makes him think that. Trump criticized the amount of time it takes to count votes, per the Post, and said every state should use paper ballots. "They are fighting so hard to steal this damn thing," he said.
- His opponent: Corrupt media and fake polls are propping up Harris, Trump told the crowd, while repeatedly maligning her intelligence. Sounding hoarse in the campaign's final hours, he called the Democratic nominee "a vessel" for a "demonic party," per PennLive.
Trump, who spoke for about 90 minutes, had appearances scheduled for later in the day in North Carolina and Georgia, per the Wall Street Journal
