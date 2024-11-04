Volcanic Eruption Kills at Least 6 in Indonesia

Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency said Monday that at least six people have died as a series of volcanic eruptions widens on the remote island of Flores, the AP reports. The eruption at Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki just after midnight on Monday spewed thick brownish ash as high as 6,500 feet into the air and hot ashes hit a nearby village, burning down several houses including a convent of Catholic nuns, said Firman Yosef, an official at the Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki monitoring post. The Disaster Management Agency lowered the known death toll from an earlier report of nine, saying it had received updated information from local authorities. It said that information was still being collected about the extent of casualties and damage, as local media reports said more people were buried in collapsed houses.