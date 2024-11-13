John Mulaney on His Life: It's 'Like a Tornado Picked Me Up'

"Once such a consummate urbanite that you half expected to see a pigeon on his head and his pockets stuffed with takeout menus, today he looks every inch a suburban dad, in his white lace-up Vans, olive jeans, long-sleeve shirt." That's how Brett Martin describes John Mulaney in a profile in GQ, which dives into the "whirlwind" of the comedian's last few years, in which he entered rehab for drug addiction, saw his first marriage break apart, suffered a relapse, and had two children, Malcolm and Mei June, with actor Olivia Munn, whom he's since married. Here, more from Martin's chat with Mulaney:
- On once relying on drugs to perform: "There was a time when I would have told you that I could not fly, sleep, or perform unless I had a Klonopin. ... I would have said, 'It sucks, because I don't always want to take Klonopin and Xanax, but I have to.'"