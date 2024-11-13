A Pandemic Darling Is Sold for a Song

The "disastrous US journey" for Europe's biggest meal delivery firm has come to an end. Just Eat Takeaway on Wednesday announced it would sell Grubhub, the Chicago-based unit it acquired during the pandemic-related delivery boom in 2020, to Wonder for $650 million. The Netherlands-based Just Eat Takeaway bought Grubhub for $7.3 billion in June 2020. More:

The timeline: CNN reports Just Eat Takeaway has wanted to rid itself of Grubhub since 2022, but that the effort "was hampered by slowing growth, high taxes, and a question of fee caps in New York City." Those fee caps involve how much money Grubhub and rivals like DoorDash and Uber Eats can charge restaurants for delivering meals.