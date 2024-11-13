Trump Picks Gabbard for Top Intelligence Job

Donald Trump announced a former Democrat as his choice for a Cabinet role on Wednesday. Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, an Army veteran who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, is Trump's pick for director of national intelligence. CNN predicts that the choice will "set off a major confirmation fight." In a statement, Trump claimed that Gabbard, co-chair of his transition team, has "broad support in both Parties." He said she joined the Republican party last month. "I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength," Trump said. (More President-elect Trump stories.)