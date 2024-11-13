Politics / Matt Gaetz Trump to Nominate Matt Gaetz for Attorney General 'Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders,' Trump writes By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Nov 13, 2024 2:41 PM CST Copied Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks before Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, at a campaign event Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) See 1 more photo President-elect Trump has made his pick for attorney general and will nominate Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. Trump makes the case for Gaetz in a lengthy Truth Social post that reads in part: "Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice. Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans' badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department. On the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Matt played a key role in defeating the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization. He is a Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law. Matt will root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the Department to its true mission of fighting Crime, and upholding our Democracy and Constitution." On X, Gaetz replied, "It will be an honor to serve as President Trump's Attorney General!" (More Matt Gaetz stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up See 1 more photo Report an error