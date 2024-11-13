Trump Announces 4 More White House Appointments

President-elect Trump's White House team is going to look a lot like his campaign team. In a statement Wednesday, Trump said "four top advisors from his historic presidential campaign" will serve as senior White House staffers.
- Dan Scavino, who served as White House deputy chief of staff for communications and director of social media during Trump's first term, will serve as deputy chief of staff.
- Stephen Miller, whose appointment was reported earlier this week, will return to the White House as deputy chief of staff for policy and Homeland Security advisor.
- James Blair, the political director for Trump's 2024 campaign and the Republican National Committee, will serve as deputy chief of staff for legislative, political, and public affairs.
- Taylor Budowich, who was CEO of Maga Inc, a pro-Trump Super PAC, before joining the campaign, will serve as deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel. Fox News reports Budowich was key to the campaign's economic messaging.
All four will also serve as assistants to the president, according to Trump's statement. "Dan, Stephen, James, and Taylor were 'best in class' advisors on my winning campaign, and I know they will honorably serve the American people in the White House," he said. Trump won't be the only familiar boss they'll be working with in the White House: Campaign co-chair Susie Wiles will be Trump's White House chief of staff
