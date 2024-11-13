Trump Announces 4 More White House Appointments

President-elect Trump's White House team is going to look a lot like his campaign team. In a statement Wednesday, Trump said "four top advisors from his historic presidential campaign" will serve as senior White House staffers.

Dan Scavino, who served as White House deputy chief of staff for communications and director of social media during Trump's first term, will serve as deputy chief of staff.

Stephen Miller, whose appointment was reported earlier this week, will return to the White House as deputy chief of staff for policy and Homeland Security advisor.