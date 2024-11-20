Trump's Education Secretary Pick: 'Billionaire Pro Wrestling Mogul'

President-elect Donald Trump's latest cabinet announcement: Linda McMahon for secretary of education. McMahon and her husband, Vince McMahon, founded World Wrestling Entertainment; the AP refers to her as a "billionaire professional wrestling mogul." Linda McMahon has served as a board member of Sacred Heart University and also briefly was on the Connecticut State Board of Education. (She also ran, unsuccessfully, for the US Senate twice in Connecticut.) She has supported literacy programs, per the Wall Street Journal, and has been heavily involved in Trump's orbit, serving as co-chair of his transition team. She also led the Small Business Administration during his first term as president, Politico reports, and has chaired a pro-Trump super PAC.