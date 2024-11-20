Politics / Linda McMahon Trump's Education Secretary Pick: 'Billionaire Pro Wrestling Mogul' President-elect announces he will nominate Linda McMahon By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Nov 20, 2024 12:00 AM CST Copied FILE - Linda McMahon speaks during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) President-elect Donald Trump's latest cabinet announcement: Linda McMahon for secretary of education. McMahon and her husband, Vince McMahon, founded World Wrestling Entertainment; the AP refers to her as a "billionaire professional wrestling mogul." Linda McMahon has served as a board member of Sacred Heart University and also briefly was on the Connecticut State Board of Education. (She also ran, unsuccessfully, for the US Senate twice in Connecticut.) She has supported literacy programs, per the Wall Street Journal, and has been heavily involved in Trump's orbit, serving as co-chair of his transition team. She also led the Small Business Administration during his first term as president, Politico reports, and has chaired a pro-Trump super PAC. From her archived 2010 Senate campaign website: "I believe in local control. I am an advocate for choice through charter schools." She has also criticized higher education and pushed for more career and technical education. From Trump's announcement: "We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort," he says in a statement. "For the past four years, as the Chair of the Board at the America First Policy Institute, Linda has been a fierce advocate for Parents' Rights. As Secretary of Education, Linda will fight tirelessly to expand 'Choice' to every State in America, and empower parents to make the best Education decisions for their families." From another conservative education activist: On the possibility of Trump trying to shutter the Department of Education completely, "It's more of a rallying cry to people like, 'Yeah they're in our way,'" says the chief executive of the school-choice group Center for Education Reform, who is a former education official from the Reagan administration. "It's a legislative challenge; it's not about a department." (McMahon was also a top contender for commerce secretary, another pick Trump announced Tuesday.) Report an error