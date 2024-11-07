Politics / Donald Trump Here's Who Might Land in Trump's Cabinet Including RFK Jr., Elon Musk By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Nov 7, 2024 2:00 AM CST Copied FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File) See 1 more photo Donald Trump is the president-elect, so now the question turns to his future cabinet. Multiple outlets are reporting on the biggest names in the mix: Secretary of State: According to the Washington Post's sources, Sen. Marco Rubio and former acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell are among the contenders. The Wall Street Journal has those names as well as former senior State Department official Brian Hook, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Sen. Bill Hagerty, and former Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien. Secretary of Defense: Sources say former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is a top contender. Other names in the mix include O'Brien, as well as former Rep. John Ratcliffe, who served as Trump's director of national intelligence, and Rep. Mike Waltz, a military veteran and former Pentagon official. Sen. Tom Cotton has also been floated by multiple outlets for either defense secretary, attorney general, or director of the CIA, but sources tell Axios Cotton plans to decline any administration role. Attorney General: In the running to head the Department of Justice, sources say, are Ratcliffe, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Eric Schmitt, state attorneys general including Missouri's Andrew Bailey and Kansas' Kris Kobach, Mark Paoletta (former general counsel of Trump's Office of Management and Budget), and former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. National Security Adviser: Grenell and O'Brien are also being considered here, as are Keith Kellogg, retired three-star Army general and former national security adviser, and former Defense Department official Elbridge Colby. Director of National Intelligence: Waltz is also reportedly being considered here. Secretary of the Treasury: Sources say Hagerty and Clayton are also in the mix here, as are billionaire hedge fund investor John Paulson, economic adviser Scott Bessent, Trump transition team co-chair Howard Lutnick, and Robert Lighthizer, Trump-era US trade representative. Reuters reports Larry Kudlow, Trump-era director of the National Economic Council, is also a possibility. Chief of staff: Sources say his top campaign adviser, Susie Wiles, is a top contender. Other names being considered reportedly include Brooke Rollins, former Trump aide who is now part of a Trump-aligned outside group; Lutnick; Russ Vought, Trump's former budget chief; and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Commerce secretary: The other transition team co-chair, Linda McMahon, is reportedly being considered, as are Rollins, Atlanta businesswoman Kelly Loeffler, and Vivek Ramaswamy. Homeland Security Secretary: Contenders reportedly include Tom Homan, Trump-era acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Chad Wolf, Trump's former acting Homeland Security secretary, and Chad Mizelle, former DHS acting general counsel. Press Secretary: Campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt is seen as likely to transition into the White House version of her role. White House Counsel: Republican operative Mike Davis is being considered for this or another legal-related post. Other big names: Trump has made it clear Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will have some sort of role related to health or possibly the Food and Drug Administration. Elon Musk is also believed to be set up in some sort of advisory role. The Guardian reports he suggested forming a Department of Government Efficiency, which would see Musk advising Trump on spending cuts. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is also expected to join in some capacity, and Brendan Carr, who is affiliated with the controversial Project 2025, is said to be a contender for the post of FCC chairman. Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson may be in the mix. And of course, Stephen Miller is expected to be back in some fashion. The New York Post has several different names in its pictorial piece on the cabinet possibilities. (More Donald Trump stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error