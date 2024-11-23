Trump Makes His Pick for Treasury Secretary

President-elect Trump announced Friday that he'll nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent, an advocate for deficit reduction, to serve as his next treasury secretary. Trump also said he would nominate Russel Vought to lead the Office of Management and Budget, a position Vought held during Trump's first presidency. Vought was closely involved with Project 2025, a conservative blueprint for Trump's second term that he tried to distance himself from during the campaign. The dual announcements Friday evening showed how Trump was fleshing out the financial side of his new administration. Although Bessent is closely aligned with Wall Street and could earn bipartisan support, Vought is known as a Republican hardliner, reports the AP .

Trump said Bessent would "help me usher in a new Golden Age," while Vought "knows exactly how to dismantle the Deep State and end Weaponized Government." Bessent, 62, is the founder of hedge fund Key Square Capital Management, after having worked on-and-off for Soros Fund Management since 1991. He would be the nation's first openly gay treasury secretary. He told Bloomberg in August that he decided to join Trump's campaign in part to attack the mounting US national debt. That would include slashing government programs and other spending. "This election cycle is the last chance for the US to grow our way out of this mountain of debt without becoming a sort of European-style socialist democracy," he said. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have added to the $35.94 trillion national debt. Trump's policies added $8.4 trillion, while Biden's added $4.3 trillion.

Before becoming a Trump donor and adviser, Bessent donated to various Democratic causes in the early 2000s, notably Al Gore's presidential run. He also worked for Soros, a major supporter of Democrats. Bessent had an influential role in Soros' London operations, including his famous 1992 bet against the pound, which generated huge profits on "Black Wednesday," when the pound was de-linked from European currencies. Bessent's selection wasn't surprising; He had been among the names floated for the treasury secretary role. At an October Detroit Economic Club event, Trump called Bessent "one of the top analysts on Wall Street." Bessent and his husband, former New York City prosecutor John Freeman, married in 2011 and have two children. (More Treasury secretary stories.)