Trump Makes Flurry of Picks, Including a Moderate

Trump picked Dr. Martin A. Makary to lead the Food and Drug Administration. The New York Times describes him as a "Johns Hopkins University surgeon with a contrarian streak," one who "gained prominence as a critic of the medical establishment." In a statement, Trump complained that the "FDA has lost the trust of Americans, and has lost sight of its primary goal as a regulator." He said that Makary "will work under the leadership of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to, among other things, properly evaluate harmful chemicals poisoning our nation's food supply and drugs."