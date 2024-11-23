Politics / President-elect Trump Trump Makes Flurry of Picks, Including a Moderate Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer nominated for labor; others named for HUD, CDC, and surgeon general By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Nov 22, 2024 7:38 PM CST Copied Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., has been picked as labor secretary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) See 1 more photo President-elect Trump is having a busy night filling out his administration. After announcing Scott Bessent as his nominee to be treasury secretary, Trump made a flurry of other picks, per the AP: Labor: Trump picked Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, an Oregon Republican, as his labor secretary. "I look forward to working with her to create tremendous opportunity for American Workers," Trump said in a statement. The 56-year-old Chavez-DeRemer "is a moderate Republican who has served on bipartisan congressional caucuses and supported pro-union legislation," per the Washington Post. Business groups opposed her for the position. She lost her bid for re-election this month. HUD: Trump nominated former NFL player and White House aide Scott Turner to be his secretary of housing and urban development. Turner ran the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council during Trump's first term in office. Trump, in a statement, credited Turner, the highest-ranking Black person he's yet selected for his administration, with "helping to lead an Unprecedented Effort that Transformed our Country's most distressed communities." FDA: Trump picked Dr. Martin A. Makary to lead the Food and Drug Administration. The New York Times describes him as a "Johns Hopkins University surgeon with a contrarian streak," one who "gained prominence as a critic of the medical establishment." In a statement, Trump complained that the "FDA has lost the trust of Americans, and has lost sight of its primary goal as a regulator." He said that Makary "will work under the leadership of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to, among other things, properly evaluate harmful chemicals poisoning our nation's food supply and drugs." Surgeon general: Trump chose Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a general practitioner and Fox News contributor, to be surgeon general. CDC: Trump chose Dr. Dave Weldon, a former Republican congressman from Florida, to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (More President-elect Trump stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error