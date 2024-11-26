Judge Holds Up Infowars Sale

A bankruptcy judge wants an evidentiary hearing as the next step in deciding whether to let the sale of Infowars to the Onion go through. In Houston, Judge Christopher Lopez said the sale remains pending until the hearing, to be held sometime next month, and kept everything the way it was before the auction of Alex Jones' assets on Nov. 13. That means Jones can keep broadcasting for now, NBC News reports. "Firing folks a week before Thanksgiving is not what we do," Lopez said, adding, "Folks are continuing to work."

Jones wants the sale blocked, as does First United American Companies. That business, which is connected to Jones' dietary supplements operation, maintains it bid twice as much cash as the Onion did. Lopez's options include letting the Onion complete the deal, ordering a new auction, and naming the other bidder the successful buyer, per the AP. Jones could end up staying in his studio in Austin, Texas, under an accommodating new owner, or being evicted by the Onion.

Lopez said Monday that the evidentiary hearing will center on the judgment of bankruptcy trustee Christopher Murray in handling the auction. All interested parties will be able to weigh in on the sale, he said. The auction was held to raise money to pay defamation damages to families of the victims in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that Jones repeatedly called a hoax. The families support the sale to the satirical publication. After the upcoming hearing, Lopez said, he could decide to hold more. (More Alex Jones stories.)