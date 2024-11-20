Alex Jones Sues to Block Onion's Purchase of Infowars

Right-wing conspiracy theorist files a lawsuit to block the sale
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 20, 2024 1:30 AM CST
Alex Jones Sues to Block Onion 's Purchase of Infowars
FILE - Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks to the media after arriving at the federal courthouse for a hearing in front of a bankruptcy judge, Friday, June 14, 2024, in Houston.   (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Alex Jones is asking a court to block the Onion's purchase of Infowars, the right-wing conspiracy site Jones was forced to auction off as part of his bankruptcy proceedings related to the $1.5 billion he owes Sandy Hook families who sued him for defamation over long-running insistence that the elementary school mass shooting was a hoax. In a filing against the satirical newspaper this week, Jones said judges should disqualify the Onion's bid and instead allow the only other bid (an entity associated with Jones and his online supplements store) to win, NPR reports. While the Onion only offered half of the $3.5 million that the other bidder, First United American Companies, put forward, Sandy Hook families promised to forgo some of their proceeds from the sale in order to push the Onion's offer ahead, the Wall Street Journal reports.

FUAC also offered a cash bid. The Onion's bid "is not a cash bid," per Jones' lawsuit. "In fact, it is difficult to understand and literally impossible to value. The entire arrangement violates the bid protocols and is neither legal, moral or ethical." The suit calls it a "flagrantly non-compliant Frankenstein bid" and says the satire site's partnership with the Sandy Hook families is "the black letter definition of collusive bidding." FUAC is separately working to block the Onion's bid. A hearing to review the sale is scheduled for next week. (More Alex Jones stories.)

