Alex Jones Sues to Block Onion 's Purchase of Infowars

Alex Jones is asking a court to block the Onion's purchase of Infowars, the right-wing conspiracy site Jones was forced to auction off as part of his bankruptcy proceedings related to the $1.5 billion he owes Sandy Hook families who sued him for defamation over long-running insistence that the elementary school mass shooting was a hoax. In a filing against the satirical newspaper this week, Jones said judges should disqualify the Onion's bid and instead allow the only other bid (an entity associated with Jones and his online supplements store) to win, NPR reports. While the Onion only offered half of the $3.5 million that the other bidder, First United American Companies, put forward, Sandy Hook families promised to forgo some of their proceeds from the sale in order to push the Onion's offer ahead, the Wall Street Journal reports.