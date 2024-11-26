Cops: Casino Dealer Was Filching From the Pot

A poker dealer at a Cleveland casino stands accused of stealing from the pot on 14 different occasions over a one-month period. Jason Saliba, 51, faces 14 felony counts of violating casino gaming laws and one misdemeanor theft count, USA Today reports. Court records don't indicate how much the former employee of JACK Cleveland Casino is accused of skimming, Fox 8 reports. Cleveland.com notes that the misdemeanor charge suggests the total amount allegedly stolen is less than $1,000.