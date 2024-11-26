Cops: Casino Dealer Was Filching From the Pot

A poker dealer at a Cleveland casino stands accused of stealing from the pot on 14 different occasions over a one-month period. Jason Saliba, 51, faces 14 felony counts of violating casino gaming laws and one misdemeanor theft count, USA Today reports. Court records don't indicate how much the former employee of JACK Cleveland Casino is accused of skimming, Fox 8 reports. Cleveland.com notes that the misdemeanor charge suggests the total amount allegedly stolen is less than $1,000.
A patron of the casino first alerted a casino manager to the alleged situation, accusing Saliba of stealing chips from the pot, Cleveland.com reports. Casino staff reviewed surveillance footage and found five instances of Saliba allegedly stealing from the pot, and fired him the day after the patron's Sept. 6 accusation. He has pleaded not guilty. (More casino stories.)