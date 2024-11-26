The Drake-Kendrick Lamar Feud Just Amped Up Another Notch

Drake was not impressed to see the numbers for Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," a diss track accusing Drake of pedophilia . The track, declared "one of the hip-hop moments of the year," snagged numerous Spotify records, including "most-streamed diss track" with more than 900 million listens, per the Guardian . But Drake says many of those streams came from illicit means. In a petition filed to the New York Supreme Court on Monday, Drake alleges Universal Music Group, a company that distributes his own music, collaborated with Spotify in an illegal scheme to "artificially inflate the popularity" of the diss track, a Grammy nominee for Song of the Year, while suppressing Drake's own music.

Drake alleges UMG used bots, paid influencers, and secret deals in which radio stations were paid for "Not Like Us" plays to "deceive consumers into believing the song was more popular than it was in reality." He further claims UMG licensed "Not Like Us" to Spotify at a 30% reduced rate in exchange for Spotify recommending the song to users who searched for unrelated music, per the BBC. He alleges UMG also paid Apple to make Siri "purposely misdirect" users who asked to listen to Drake stream "Not Like Us" instead. UMG owns Drake's record label, Republic Records, and Lamar's record label, Interscope.

"The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue," the company responds, per Variety. "No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear." Drake claims he brought his concerns to UMG, which urged him to sue Lamar. The company has "no interest in taking responsibility for its misconduct," reads the petition filed by Drake's Frozen Moments LLC. The document, which further alleges UMG has been firing employees "perceived as having loyalty to Drake," allows his attorneys to request that UMG and Spotify preserve relevant information in anticipation of a lawsuit.