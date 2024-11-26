Rescuers Carry Sole Crash Survivor 14 Hours Out of Jungle

A small plane crashed in a remote area of Costa Rica on Monday, killing five of the six people aboard, reports Reuters . But the survival of that sixth person—identified by the Tico Times as 31-year-old Paola de Los Angeles Amador—turns out to be a remarkable story. Rescuers found the injured woman near the plane, but it was dark by then, with rain and fog complicating the mission. The woman couldn't walk, and the site was only accessible by foot. As a result, rescuers carried her out on a stretcher over 14 hours, reports the New York Times .

A Costa Rican Red Cross official shared video with the newspaper that "showed the workers wearing hiking gear and headlamps as they made their way through a dense jungle, scrambling over roots as they brushed against branches." The woman is now hospitalized in critical condition. No word yet on what caused the crash of the AeroCaribe plane, which went down southwest of the capital of San Jose, in the Pico Blanco region. Killed in the crash were the pilot, a co-pilot, and a family, with the victims ranging in age from 27 to 64.