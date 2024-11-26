Netanyahu Backs Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday recommended his Cabinet approve a United States-brokered ceasefire agreement with Lebanon's Hezbollah, setting the stage for an end to nearly 14 months of fighting linked to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. Israel stepped up its bombardment of Lebanon in the hours leading up to the Cabinet meeting, killing at least 23 people, according to local authorities. The military also issued a flurry of evacuation warnings—a sign it aims to keep pummeling Hezbollah in the final hours before any ceasefire takes hold, the AP reports.

In a televised statement, Netanyahu said he would present the ceasefire proposal to Cabinet ministers later Tuesday, when they are expected to vote on it. He listed a series of accomplishments against Israel's enemies across the region in recent months. He said a ceasefire with Hezbollah would further isolate Hamas in Gaza and would allow Israel to turn its focus to Iran—Hezbollah's backer and Israel's biggest threat in the region. He vowed to strike Hezbollah hard if it violates the agreement. "If Hezbollah breaks the agreement and tries to rearm, we will attack," he said. "For every violation, we will attack with might."

It was not immediately clear when the ceasefire would go into effect. The deal does not affect Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, which shows no signs of ending.