Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal Could Arrive 'Within Days'

The Israeli ambassador to Washington says a ceasefire deal to end fighting between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah militants could be reached "within days." Ambassador Mike Herzog told Israeli Army Radio on Monday there remain "points to finalize" and any deal requires agreement from the government, the AP reports. But he said "we are close to a deal." Israeli officials said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet was set to convene Tuesday to discuss a proposed ceasefire. Among the issues that remain is an Israeli demand to reserve the right to act should Hezbollah violate its obligations under the emerging deal. The deal seeks to push Hezbollah and Israeli troops out of southern Lebanon.

A source tells CNN Netanyahu has agreed to the ceasefire deal "in principle," and that the security cabinet is expected to vote to approve it. Sources who spoke to the Telegraph also indicated Netanyahu and his government have given the deal the "green light." Foreign ministers are expressing cautious optimism a deal is imminent. Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes bombed the Lebanese capital of Beirut and parts of southern Lebanon and the country's Health Ministry said 31 people were killed on Monday. The deputy parliament speaker accused Israel of ramping up its bombardment in order to pressure Lebanon to make concessions in the indirect ceasefire negotiations with Hezbollah. (Take a closer look at the proposed deal, and its sticking points, here.)