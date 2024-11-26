S&P 500, Dow Hit New Records Despite Tariff Talk

Stock markets abroad saw mostly modest losses, after Trump said he plans to impose sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China as soon as he takes office. US automakers and other companies that could be hurt particularly by such tariffs fell.

Trump has often praised the use of tariffs, but investors are weighing whether his latest threat will actually become policy or is just an opening point for negotiations. For now, the market seems to be taking it more as the latter, the AP reports. Unless the United States can prepare alternatives for the autos, energy products, and other goods that come from Mexico, Canada, and China, such tariffs would raise the price of imported items all at once and make households poorer, according to Carl Weinberg and Rubeela Farooqi, economists at High Frequency Economics. They would also hurt profit margins for US companies, while raising the threat of retaliatory tariffs by other countries.

General Motors sank 9%, and Ford Motor fell 2.6% because both import automobiles from Mexico. Constellation Brands, which sells Modelo and other Mexican beer brands in the United States, dropped 3.3%. The talk about tariffs overshadowed another set of mixed profit reports from US retailers.